“Apple on Wednesday restocked its online clearance store with iPhone SE models, once again offering fans of the popular small form-factor handset a crack at purchasing the device new nearly three years after it first debuted,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“As of this writing, iPhone SE models are available in all four color options — Space Gray, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold — in both 32GB and 128GB capacities,” Campbell reports. “The smartphones come unlocked and without a SIM card.”

Campbell reports, “Prices are pegged at $249 for models with 32GB of storage and $299 for 128GB versions.”

MacDailyNews Take: Get ’em while they last!