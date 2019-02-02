“In recent weeks, the iPhone SE surprised us with two brief revivals in the US Apple Store, where it was going for far below its original list price,” Kyburz writes. “At the moment, it’s listed as being sold out. Could it be that Apple’s goal behind the sell-out of the SE is to make room for the next model?”
“The new photos show the proportions of the potential iPhone SE 2 as corresponding to those of its precursor,” Kyburz writes. “the SE 2’s updated display – presumably a Liquid Retina – extends to the corners of the device, increasing the display diagonal from 4 to 4.7 inches… the current images show the SE 2 with a glass back, which means that you’d be able to charge the device wirelessly.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Specious.