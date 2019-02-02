“When the iPhone SE disappeared from the sales floor last fall to make room for the iPhone XR, it looked like Apple’s popular compact phone would probably not be having any more successors,” Kevin Kyburz writes for Tech Garage. “But now, we’ve been seeing new photos of a possible iPhone SE 2 that show the potential of a redesigned version of the low-budget iPhone.”

“In recent weeks, the iPhone SE surprised us with two brief revivals in the US Apple Store, where it was going for far below its original list price,” Kyburz writes. “At the moment, it’s listed as being sold out. Could it be that Apple’s goal behind the sell-out of the SE is to make room for the next model?”

“The new photos show the proportions of the potential iPhone SE 2 as corresponding to those of its precursor,” Kyburz writes. “the SE 2’s updated display – presumably a Liquid Retina – extends to the corners of the device, increasing the display diagonal from 4 to 4.7 inches… the current images show the SE 2 with a glass back, which means that you’d be able to charge the device wirelessly.”

MacDailyNews Take: Specious.