“On Saturday, January 19, Apple dropped off its iPhone SE line at the clearance bin,” Lory Gil writes for iMore. “Sure, we all knew that was coming. Apple pulled the iPhone SE from store shelves officially in October 2018 after having been the budget model since March of 2016.”

“The clearance price was $100 – $150 off the last available price, marked at $249 for the 32GB model and $299 for the 128GB model,” Gil writes. “That’s a darn cheap iPhone, but it’s three years old with three-year-old architecture and a teeny-tiny four-inch display.”

“Within just a few days, the iPhone SE sold out at Apple’s clearance section. All storage sizes, all colors, all gone,” Gil writes. “You may think, “well, that’s because it was so cheap.” But, I have a different thought. I think it’s because there are still a lot of us out there that long for the smaller sized form factor. Big screens be damned. We want small and comfortable!”



MacDailyNews Take: No, it's because it was so cheap. People smell profits in resale, most likely. If there were enough of a market for it and enough profit in it, Apple would have up-to-date 4-inch X-class iPhones in gold, silver, and space grey on store shelves right now, not in the clearance bin.

