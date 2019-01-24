“You see, wellness has three pillars: nutrition, exercise and sleep. Nutrition and exercise are already well-known, studied and attended to by all types of products and services. But the third pillar, sleep, is equally important and often overlooked,” Franceschetti writes. “The average American is getting just 6.8 hours per night, down more than an hour from over six decades ago. This deficit recently led The New York Times to call sleep improvement ‘the simplest way to drastically improve your life.'”
“Apple knows that better sleep is more than just a trend, more than a market opportunity,” Franceschetti writes. “Sleep is already a huge business, and with a company like Apple getting involved, it’s certain to continue to grow. Sleep trackers alone are a $1.3 billion market and are projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2028.”
MacDailyNews Note: The Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 is in the Apple Store here.
