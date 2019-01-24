“Apple recently made headlines by rolling out its Beddit sleep tracker — a product that allows anyone to track the quality of their sleep without needing to wear it to bed or worry about turning it on every night,” Matteo Franceschetti writes for Forbes. “So why is one of the world’s largest tech companies pouring resources into the mundane issue of sleep? Because it isn’t actually mundane: Sleep is the future of health.”

“You see, wellness has three pillars: nutrition, exercise and sleep. Nutrition and exercise are already well-known, studied and attended to by all types of products and services. But the third pillar, sleep, is equally important and often overlooked,” Franceschetti writes. “The average American is getting just 6.8 hours per night, down more than an hour from over six decades ago. This deficit recently led The New York Times to call sleep improvement ‘the simplest way to drastically improve your life.'”

“Apple knows that better sleep is more than just a trend, more than a market opportunity,” Franceschetti writes. “Sleep is already a huge business, and with a company like Apple getting involved, it’s certain to continue to grow. Sleep trackers alone are a $1.3 billion market and are projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2028.”

