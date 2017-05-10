“Apple has acquired an app and sleep monitoring device called Beddit,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC.

“Beddit has updated the privacy policy on its website to state that it has been acquired, although the terms of the deal are not yet clear,” Farr reports. “The previous page that linked to Beddit’s Apple Watch applications appears to have been taken down.”

“Sleep-tracking is an intriguing potential health application for the Apple Watch, as it explores new use-cases in the health and wellness market,” Farr reports. “An estimated 50 to 70 million US adults have sleep or wakefulness disorders, according to the CDC.”

