“The new Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 retails for $149.95 and is currently available in Apple Stores and ships to customers in a few days,” Hall reports. “The first revision to the Beddit Sleep Monitor since Apple bought the sleep tracking company includes a slight design change to the actual hardware, and the iOS app for managing the sleep monitor has a new version as well.”
Hall reports. “All mentions of Android support are also removed from the Beddit website as far as we can tell.”
MacDailyNews Note: The Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 is in the Apple Store here.
