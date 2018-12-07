“Earlier this week, Apple received FCC clearance with a new sleep monitor product that looked like an updated version of the Beddit Sleep Monitor that it acquired in 2017,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “Today the updated Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 (replacing version 3.0) is now available through the Apple Store.”

“The new Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 retails for $149.95 and is currently available in Apple Stores and ships to customers in a few days,” Hall reports. “The first revision to the Beddit Sleep Monitor since Apple bought the sleep tracking company includes a slight design change to the actual hardware, and the iOS app for managing the sleep monitor has a new version as well.”

Hall reports. “All mentions of Android support are also removed from the Beddit website as far as we can tell.”

