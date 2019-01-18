“This year’s iPhone refresh will bring big upgrades for some of the handset’s most important features, according to a new rumor,” Killian Bell writes for Cult of Mac. “One tipster claims that we can look forward to an even better camera with 3x optical zoom, a bigger battery, faster wireless charging, and a more responsive screen.”

“iCTech claims an upgraded camera system, with three lenses that enable 3x optical zoom, is part of Apple’s plans. A larger 4,000 mAh battery and faster 15W wireless charging are also on its list,” Bell writes. “In comparison, the iPhone XS has a 2,658 mAh battery, while the iPhone XS Max has a 3,174 mAh battery. The iPhone XR, which offers the best battery life of any iPhone, has a 2,942 mAh cell.”

Bell writes, “The tipster also promises a more responsive display, with a 90Hz to 120Hz refresh rate like the iPad Pro. Finally, Apple is expected to reduce the size of the notch. Hoorah!”

