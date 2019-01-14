“A series of recent iPhone 11 rumors claimed that Apple would launch three new devices this year, including the successors of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, with the iPhone 11 Max expected to feature up to three rear-facing cameras,” Chris Smith writes for BGR. “Different reports also claim that the upcoming iPhones would feature faster wireless support than any previous models, including Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and maybe even 5G.”

“In a note (via MacRumors) sent customers after CES 2019, Barclays analyst Blaine Curtis said that the new iPhones will support the new 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard, which is known as Wi-Fi 6,” Smith writes. ” Wi-Fi 6, expected to be completed this year, will bring users higher speeds, improved capacity, as well as better performance in crowded areas like concerts and sporting events. The new wireless standard will also be more efficient when it comes to battery consumption than previous versions.”

“Set to be finalized in 2019, Wi-Fi 6 will also be beneficial to homes that have many internet connected smart products,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “Many Wi-Fi 6 products were shown off at the Consumer Electronics show this year, including Netgear’s new 802.11ax mesh Wi-Fi system.

“Apple was one of the first device manufacturers to adopt 802.11ac well ahead of when it was finalized in December 2013, so the company is known to be an early adopter of new Wi-Fi technologies,” Clover reports. “There aren’t a whole lot of 802.11ax routers available at the current time, but many more will likely debut next year.”

MacDailyNews Take: With the number of Wi-Fi devices exploding in our homes over the past couple of years, the new, more robust Wi-Fi 6 is going to be a blessing! SEE ALSO:

