“Apple introduced an all-new operating system in 2018,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Just like all its regularly updated platforms, Mojave introduced a range of improvements on what we had before.”

“One of the most important improvements in Mojave is the introduction of Quick Actions in the Finder. What are these and how do you make use of them?” Evans writes. “[See] macOS Mojave: How to use Quick Actions in Finder.”

Evans writes, “This short tour of some of the most useful Mac features you hadn’t started using yet has been enormously popular, so if you’ve not read it already I imagine you will want to take a look: 10 magical productivity tips for Mac.”

Tons more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s a lot of great stuff in this article, including “a href=”https://blogs.computerworld.com/article/3023544/apple-mac/24-keyboard-shortcuts-mac-users-need-to-know.html” target=”_new”>24 keyboard shortcuts Mac users need to know.” If you don’t like any of those, here’s the full list of macOS keyboard shortcuts, courtesy of Apple.