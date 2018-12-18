Apple offers with Apple Pay a mobile payment solution for its devices, in particular the iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple devices and their apps are set to launch Apple Pay automatically when held close to a POS terminal to allow a contactless payment.
Payments with the TWINT application are effectuated by scanning a QR-code that appears on the screen of the POS terminal. Until now, Apple Pay was likely to launch automatically and thus disrupt a current payment transaction made with the TWINT App.
Apple has committed to immediately provide a technical solution enabling TWINT to suppress Apple Pay during the payment transaction effectuated with TWINT. Due to these commit-ments, the secretariat decided to close the preliminary investigation against Apple.
Source: COMCO
MacDailyNews Take: QR Code. How quaint.
Superhighways humming with speedy luxury automobiles don’t work well for horse-drawn buggies, either.
