“Oberfest was replaced as chief executive by Mango Health president Yadin Shemmer in Novemer, It was not advised at the time where Oberfest was headed, but CNBC reports Oberfest updated his LinkedIn profile to advise of his new workplace earlier this week,” Owen reports. “Neither Apple nor Oberfest have commented on what the former CEO would be working on, but considering his past, it is highly likely to be on teams relating to health and wellness. ”
Owen reports, “Prescription adherence is an issue that costs the U.S. Healthcare system between $100 and $289 billion per year, making any attempts to get consumers to take their medicine a potential cost-saving measure for the industry as a whole.”
MacDailyNews Take: Kudos to Apple and Jason Oberfest whose surname, missing only the “kto,” has now triggered us like Pavlov’s dogs.
Prost, everyone!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]