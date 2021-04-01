GQ: Apple TV+ space drama ‘For All Mankind’ is ‘The Best Show No One’s Watching’

The Apple TV+ space drama For All Mankind (FAM) started slowly out of the gate, but it’s been picking up speed ever since and now, GQ‘s Jeff Wilser calls it “The Best Show No One’s Watching.”
So in 2019, when Apple unveiled its slate of original programming, FAM seemed like a natural flagship property. But critics yawned, viewers opted for Ted Lasso or The Morning Show, and even Apple TV seems to have forgotten about its space epic, now more than halfway through a 10-episode second season. It’s no longer featured at the top of the app, it doesn’t seem to appear in “New Originals,” and sometimes the only way to even locate the show is to scroll to the far end of the dramas category, where it’s grudgingly featured as the 12th out of 12 shows — the last kid picked for the kickball team.
Just as the world moved on from the space race, people seem to have lost interest in For All Mankind. It’s hard to blame them. The early episodes of Season 1 are the weakest of the series… It feels like maybe showrunner Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) is squandering his juicy premise, playing it too safe… By Season 2, everything is stronger. The writing is crisper, the pacing tighter, and the characters are given quiet moments to grapple with loss and shame, regrets and heartache. And then you realize that Moore has quietly created a new genre —let’s call it “Barely Altered Timeline,” or the BAT —which blends the pleasures of period dramas with the thrill of the unknown. Typically, altered history shows like The Man in the High Castle create a world so different from ours that it’s almost cartoonish, with giant swastikas on billboards in Times Square. Here the differences are subtle. And this is what puts For All Mankind in the running (along with Snowfall) for The Best Show No One’s Watching.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s true. This is one of those “You Have to Give it a Chance” series that finally come into its own in Season Two. Seriously, if you like sci-fi or just good drama, give For All Mankind another look!
I have a policy about new tv shows… Once they exhibit some SJW garbage I’m done watching.
I have the same policy about movies in theaters. Usually movies that are inclined to go down that route do so within the first 30 minutes. That’s helpful because most theater have a money back policy if you have to leave within the first 30 minutes.
Unfortunately, of the few shows I’ve tried to watch on Apple TV have incorporated heavy elements of SJW nonsense thereby causing me to ditch them early on. It’s not that I don’t eat to buy your content Apple… it’s that you make it impossible for me to do so.
If liking the fact that women have equally complex, deep, interesting, powerful roles is “woke,” then I guess I’m out of bed already. But I’m not terribly fond the the word “woke” as branding, and don’t think it needs to apply.
Good theater, good art is not a continual regurgitation of the same writers, writing the same characters, played by the same actors. That makes me bored and sleepy enough to return to bed.
Innovation is not just the realm of high tech. It has to happen in art as well. Otherwise our cell phones would still look like WWII battlefield phones.
I find it curious when people find fault an artist’s latest album, an actor’s latest film, a painter’s latest project just because it doesn’t look and sound like their first one.
NapMasterBlaster, I’m in no way saying that women ought not have equally complex, deep, interesting, powerful roles… because THAT is a reflection of reality. Women ARE equally complex as men. BTW, that’s not “woke” as everyone believes that.
I’m referring to the incessant need to normalize false realities that either aim to change society by making it seem that SJW issues are already common within society (things like people having multiple genders, women supposedly not being regarded as equal, removal of guns would create peace, thin non-muscular women can easily kick a strong man or multiple men’s asses…. and also homosexuality being common.) You can’t watch a tv show or movie these days without these SJW causes being driven down our throats.
To those movie and tv producers that insist on preaching to me about social justice, I would argue that your sole job is to try to compel me to part with my dollars by entertaining me. If you insist on trying to indoctrinate, I will hold tight to my hard-earned cash and find other ways to spend it. I’m not alone.
I mean come on, chick pilots? Not believable! Who’s buying that? Am I right?
(Meanwhile… AR-15s on the moon? Sign me up!)
It appears at the top of my tv. I think it depends on the customer and that customer’s viewing habits. It’s currently my favorite show (on any platform). This season is the alternate early 1980’s (with Apple IIe as prop). First season was (mostly) early 1970’s. Eventually, the “BAT” will catch up to us (maybe season 5 or 6) and that will be fun and a good finale. Hope the show gets its full intended run.
For All Mankind really is a great series. Certainly top 3 on AppleTV+.
Amazingly, the whole family loved it, even my Sci-Fi loathing wife. Extremely well written, acted, and directed with a fascinating, gripping storyline that seems so real, I have to keep pausing to remember exactly what actually happened.
I watch it, but I find it a little hard to watch. The plots are contrived. The science is weak. It is more like a soap opera that happens to take place partly on the moon. The astronauts smoke and drink heavily and one guy is clearly overweight. It just strains credulity. Having said that, I have nothing against the series and if people like it, great for them and the actors and crew making this series.