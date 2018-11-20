“Sir Jonathan Ive, Chief Design Officer at Apple, was awarded the fellowship because he fulfilled its twin criteria, as explained by Charles Connor, President of the Cambridge Union for the Michalemas term,” Phelan writes. “Connor said Ive showed flair in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields and the ability to communicate complex ideas in a way to excite the imagination.”“Although he had worried that he was technologically inept, his first encounters with an Apple Mac changed everything,” Phelan writes. “‘With the Mac, in 1988, I think I learned two things. Firstly, I could actually use it. I loved using it and it became a very powerful tool that helped me design and create. Secondly, and I think this is in some ways a rather embarrassing admission because this was at the end of four years of studying design, I realised that what you make represents who you are. It stands testament to your values and your preoccupations, and using the Mac I sensed a clear and direct connection with the people who actually created the Macintosh. For the first time, I remember being moved by obvious humanity and care beyond just the functional imperative.’ This, he said, led to him finding out more about the people at Apple and moving to California in 1992 to join the team.”
Phelan writes, “He also described a paradox in the way he works which, he says, almost becomes absurd…”
MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations, Jony Ive, the first recipient of the Stephen Hawking Fellowship!
As an aside, it’s interesting, isn’t it, when we struggle with technology, we assume the issue is actually with us. If you eat something that tastes dreadful, you don’t assume that the issue is with you. I just thought I’d mention that. – Jony Ive, November 19, 2017
There’s a nice exposition of the difference between those who settle for Windows/Android as opposed to those who of us who use Macintosh/iOS.
