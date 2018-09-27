“Ive, chief design officer at Apple Inc. and chancellor at the Royal College of Art in London, has been awarded the fellowship whose inaugural recipient was the late Professor Stephen Hawking,” Amy Batley reports for Varsity. “Apple Chief Design Officer Sir Jonathan Ive was announced as the second recipient of the Professor Hawking Fellowship at a ceremony held at the Cambridge Union on Tuesday.”

“The fellowship, created by the Cambridge Union Society in partnership with Professor Stephen Hawking in 2017, is an honorary scholarship to recognise recipients’ contributions to the STEM fields and social discourse,” Batley reports. “Ive, who is responsible for designing the iMac, iPod, MacBookAir, iPhone and iPad, is an honorary fellow of Jesus College. He holds over 5,000 patents and was knighted in 2006 for his ‘services to the design industry’'”

“Hawking delivered the Inaugural Fellowship Lecture in November 2017, in what was one of his last public appearances before his death in March 2018,” Batley reports. “In the announcement, Charles Connor, Cambridge Union Society President for Michaelmas 2018, described Ive as one of the ‘most influential individuals in modern technology.'”

