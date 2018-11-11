MacDailyNews Take: Thanks to Apple. Period. Samsung just followed Apple’s lead as usual and failed. As usual.

“Remember when the only phones with over-$1,000 price tags were made of leather, ruby and sapphire crystal? Thanks to Apple and Samsung, those days are over,” Jessica Dolcourt writes for CNET. “The iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 9’s $999 starting price tags cement the thousand-dollar phone as the new normal.”

“Level up your storage capacity and the prices only climb. If you want that iPhone XS with 512GB storage capacity, you’ll pay $1,349 — that’s 35 percent more,” Dolcourt writes. “In the UK that high-spec phone is a whopping £1,349 and AU$2,199 in Australia, and let’s not even get started with the even more expensive iPhone XS Max.”

“When Apple broke the $1,000 barrier for its iPhone X in 2017, critics scoffed at its exorbitant price, but it quickly outsold every other Apple device in each week since it first went on sale Nov. 3, 2017,” Dolcourt writes. “Apple’s gambit paid off as consumers accepted the higher-price models, and other manufacturers followed Apple’s lead.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Other manufacturers followed Apple’s lead as always and failed. As always. Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone: Here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone: