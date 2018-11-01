“The app is a key part of the government’s drive to get the estimated 3.5 million EU citizens in the UK to apply for ‘settled status,'” Wheeler reports. “App users answer three ‘simple’ questions, take a ‘selfie’ to be checked against Home Office records and then – if they have an Android phone – scan the chip on their passport to verify their identity. The Home Office says a decision will be made on whether they can stay in the UK within two weeks. As things stand, people with Apple devices will not be able to scan their passports and will either have to borrow an Android phone to complete their application or post their passport to the UK Visa and Immigration Service instead, meaning the process is likely to take longer.”
UK officials “were hoping Apple would release an update to its operating system to allow users of the firm’s devices to scan their passports,” Wheeler reports. “The US tech giant has so far declined to do so, despite representations from UK government ministers, including a trip to the firm’s Silicon Valley HQ by Home Secretary Sajid Javid… It is not a technical problem. Apple devices have been fitted with Near Field Communication chips, as they are known, since 2014. But the company has mostly limited use of the chip to Apple Pay transactions, for security and commercial reasons.”
MacDailyNews Take: Kudos to Apple for continuing to protect iOS user’s security.
As we wrote in November 2016 regarding Australian banks demanding access to NFC chips in Apple devices:
No, you cannot have access to iPhone’s NFC chip. Protecting iOS users’ security is of paramount importance.
