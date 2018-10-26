“FCC Chairman Ajit Pai cast the delay as a victory for the Commission. ‘This substantial concession reflects the strength of the case made by the United States earlier this month,’ Pai said. ‘It also demonstrates, contrary to the claims of the law’s supporters, that there is no urgent problem that these regulations are needed to address,'” Kelly writes. “‘I look forward to successful litigation on this issue and to the restoration of strong net neutrality protections in our state,’ Wiener said.”
“To some experts, this delay was expected. According to Harold Feld at Public Knowledge, the FCC’s net neutrality order can only be challenged in the D.C. circuit,” Kelly writes. “The pending litigation on the California law, if challenged, would have to be brought to the state’s district court, violating the Hobbs Act. Therefore, waiting for a decision on the federal rule is both parties’s safest bet.”
MacDailyNews Take: 50 states each with different laws is not the right way to go about this.
As we wrote last December regarding the call by U.S. Senator John Thune (R-SD) for the U.S. Congress to pass ‘net neutrality’ legislation:
Real net neutrality legislation is the solution to the FCC/FTC regulatory seesaw.
