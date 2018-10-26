“California has agreed to delay the enforcement of its ‘gold standard’ net neutrality bill, according to a statement from the law’s sponsor Sen. Scott Wiener,” Makena Kelly writes for The Verge. “The net neutrality rules were set to go into effect next year, but California officials have agreed to wait until the courts have resolved any pending litigation over the Federal Communications Commission’s roll back of the federal rules late last year.”

“FCC Chairman Ajit Pai cast the delay as a victory for the Commission. ‘This substantial concession reflects the strength of the case made by the United States earlier this month,’ Pai said. ‘It also demonstrates, contrary to the claims of the law’s supporters, that there is no urgent problem that these regulations are needed to address,'” Kelly writes. “‘I look forward to successful litigation on this issue and to the restoration of strong net neutrality protections in our state,’ Wiener said.”

“To some experts, this delay was expected. According to Harold Feld at Public Knowledge, the FCC’s net neutrality order can only be challenged in the D.C. circuit,” Kelly writes. “The pending litigation on the California law, if challenged, would have to be brought to the state’s district court, violating the Hobbs Act. Therefore, waiting for a decision on the federal rule is both parties’s safest bet.”

