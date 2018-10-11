“Google News has been formed from the ashes both of what was Google News & Weather and of Google Play Newsstand. The current app combines the features of these in to one package that is fast to get started with and quick to fill you in on everything you want to know,” Gallagher writes. “The speed of starting is because Google doesn’t stop to ask what topics you’re interested in: it uses information the company has already gathered from articles you read in Chrome, or what you search for, to get you started.”
“While it will present a news story from a site such as CNN, Fox News, or wherever, it will also always give you an important extra option,” Gallagher writes. “Under each story there is an option called View Full Coverage. Tap that and you get to see how the same story is being covered elsewhere. That elsewhere does include other news sites but it will gather together opinion pieces, videos, and Twitter.”
MacDailyNews Take: That is actually a useful feature (see our previous advice on casting a wide net for “news”), but we DO NOT want Google taking notes on what we’re reading (and you know they would), so forget it.
“Microsoft News for iOS doesn’t force you to select favorite topics or subjects either. By default, it presents a roundup of news based on your country. It does also have a prominent localization button,” Gallagher writes. “The trouble is that you know which of your local news sources is worth paying attention to —and Microsoft News does not. If you could tell it, that would be one thing, but you can’t and that’s the key failing of this app.”
MacDailyNews Take: Friends don’t let friends do Microsoft, so forget it.
“Apple News is the only one of these three that has an iOS, Apple Watch and Mac app,” Gallagher writes. “Being from Apple, it knows little about you and so the first thing it does is ask you to go through picking topics you’re interested in… Of these three news apps, Apple News looks the best. You expected that but Apple has done a nice job of presenting a lot of information in a small space.”
Much more, including screenshots, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Steer clear of personal data-monger Google. Always. Microsoft sucks, so that’s an easy decision. Half-assed crap that could only be acceptable to Windows sufferers is to be avoided.
As always, do not solely trust Apple News. Do not solely trust Google News. Do not solely trust Microsoft News. Do not trust any single gatekeeper.
The best way to consume so-called “news” is to cast a wide net.
As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015
