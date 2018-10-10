“Rob Joyce, Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity Strategy at the NSA, is the latest official to question the accuracy of Bloomberg Businessweek‘s bombshell ‘The Big Hack’ report about Chinese spies compromising the U.S. tech supply chain,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “”

“‘I have pretty good understanding about what we’re worried about and what we’re working on from my position. I don’t see it,’ said Joyce, speaking at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce cyber summit in Washington, D.C. today, according to a subscriber-only Politico report viewed by MacRumors,” Rossignol reports. “‘I’ve got all sorts of commercial industry freaking out and just losing their minds about this concern, and nobody’s found anything,’ Joyce added.”

“Joyce, a former White House cybersecurity coordinator, noted that all of the companies named in the Bloomberg Businessweek report have issued strong denials, including Apple, Amazon, and Supermicro,” Rossignol reports. “He said those companies would ‘suffer a world of hurt’ if regulators later determine that they lied.”

