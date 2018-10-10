“‘I have pretty good understanding about what we’re worried about and what we’re working on from my position. I don’t see it,’ said Joyce, speaking at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce cyber summit in Washington, D.C. today, according to a subscriber-only Politico report viewed by MacRumors,” Rossignol reports. “‘I’ve got all sorts of commercial industry freaking out and just losing their minds about this concern, and nobody’s found anything,’ Joyce added.”
“Joyce, a former White House cybersecurity coordinator, noted that all of the companies named in the Bloomberg Businessweek report have issued strong denials, including Apple, Amazon, and Supermicro,” Rossignol reports. “He said those companies would ‘suffer a world of hurt’ if regulators later determine that they lied.”
MacDailyNews Take: You don’t put out a public statement like Apple’s unless you’re damn sure the report is wrong. We can’t wait to find out how Bloomberg Businessweek‘s story was vetted, how it got published, and to hear the publication’s official explanation (if we ever do).
With U.S. Senators now calling for more information, and officials like Joyce questioning Bloomberg Businessweek‘s story, we expect that we’ll all find out just what the heck went down here someday. Hopefully, it’ll be revealed sooner than later.
