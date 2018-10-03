“Sometimes it’s the little things that matter most, even when you’re talking about the biggest smartphone on the market,” Bree Fowler writes for Consumer Reports. “Aside from the super-sized 6.5-inch display, the iPhone XS Max and its smaller sibling, the iPhone XS don’t include any big changes from the iPhone X, which was introduced last year and is now being retired. But as Consumer Reports testing has revealed, what Apple did add makes a big difference.”

“The most noticeable improvement is in battery life… now rating among the industry’s leaders,” Fowler writes. “Apple also managed to make its already top-rated cameras just a bit better, and boost the phones’ overall performance with a new, faster processor.”

“In our testing, the iPhone XS lasted 24.5 hours, and the Max made it to 26 hours. That’s a big step up from the iPhone X’s 19.5-hour performance,” Fowler writes. “When it launched last year, the iPhone X featured the highest-rated camera we had ever tested. But the iPhone XS and XS Max managed to improve on that performance, if only just a little. The phones received slightly better scores when it came to the quality of the still and video images taken by their rear cameras.”

MacDailyNews Take: The camera quality is actually very significant and noticeable to anyone whose main task is not rating vacuum cleaners for geriatrics.

Fowler writes, “Apple says the idea behind its custom-built A12 Bionic processor was to make the phone run faster without sucking the battery dry.”

