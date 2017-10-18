“You can bet that, when reviewing smartphones, Consumer Reports magazine appears to have a blind spot towards Samsung; maybe a few blind spots,” Gene Steinberg writes for The Tech Night Owl. “There’s a story from Seoul, South Korea touting the fact that, ‘Samsung’s Galaxy S8 tops U.S. consumer review.'”

“This story no doubt originated from Samsung, even though a manufacturer is theoretically prohibited from quoting a CR review,” Steinberg writes. “So the article mentions the conclusion, not the contents, so even if it was originated from Samsung, the company is off the hook.”

“According to the latest CR report about smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus gained top ratings,” Steinberg writes. “Number three, peculiarly, was last year’s Galaxy S7. Really. So where did the iPhone 8 end up? According to CR, fourth and fifth.”

“The Galaxy S8 versus the iPhone 8. The former is rated 81, the latter is rated 80. So despite the implications of the article from that South Korean publication, the scores are extraordinary close,” Steinberg writes. “In short, [with Samsung’s Galaxy S8] you have a breakable smartphone with two biometric features of questionable quality being judged superior to another smartphone [Apple’s iPhone 8] that’s rugged and has a reliable fingerprint sensor. But maybe it has somewhat shorter battery life than the competition.”

Read more in the full article here.