“That’s according to Bob Lord, the chief information security officer at the DNC. Lord, who was previously in the same role at tech giant Yahoo, told Forbes that one key reason for choosing iPhones over Androids was that Apple provided patches for security weaknesses quicker than Google’s myriad device manufacturers,” Brewster reports. “It’s little surprise DNC is favoring the iPhone. Apple has consistently tried to improve security on its flagship device and the latest iPhones come with some big updates.”
No reviews are mentioning iPhones XS, XR, and Watch 4 are the most secure iOS devices ever.
A12 and S4 devices now:
– use ARM signed pointers for all Apple software
– have new physical anti-replay counter circuit in Secure Enclave
– mitigate USB DFU hijacking in enclave firmware
— Matt Stancliff (@mattsta) September 18, 2018
“One of the more significant new features across Apple’s XS, XR and Watch 4 devices is a chip-level protection,” Brewster reports. “According to Adam Donenfeld, iOS cybersecurity researcher at Zimperium, it’s ‘the most advanced mitiation which Apple has ever released.’ ‘It closes a big chunk of vulnerabilities which everyone used and makes exploitation more difficult,’ he added.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Duh. Took ’em long enough to wise up.
SEE ALSO:
New Android malware records ambient audio, fires off premium-rate texts, and harvests files, photos, contacts, and more – March 2, 2018
Android malware apps with over 1 million downloads slip past Google Play defenses – twice! – September 14, 2017
How to upgrade from Android to a real Apple iPhone – August 21, 2017
Video: Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at Cisco Live, blasts Android’s shoddy security – June 26, 2017
Security expert: There are several reasons why Apple iPhones are more secure than Android phones – May 31, 2017
Russian hacker gang robbed Russian banks with over one million hacked Android phones – May 22, 2017
36 widely-used Android devices ship with malware preinstalled – March 14, 2017
The cost of free: More than one million Google Android devices hit by malware – November 30, 2016
Secret backdoor in U.S. Android phones sent location, text, contact data to China – November 15, 2016
Google’s Android platform has a serious flaw – August 23, 2016