“Some years, Apple hosts two fall events, one in September followed by another in October. The company did not host an October event last year, but it did in 2016,” Niu writes. “Will the Mac maker host another event next month?”
“There are plenty of products that didn’t make the cut this week. Arguably the most meaningful would be a new redesigned iPad Pro that ditches the home button and adds a TrueDepth camera system in order to bring Face ID to Apple’s tablet,” Niu writes. “Investors also recently caught rumors of a new affordable MacBook and revamped Mac Mini, which are reportedly scheduled to launch later this year… Both Microsoft and Alphabet subsidiary Google are hosting product events in October, showing off new Surface and Pixel products, respectively, and Apple could potentially upstage its rivals by hosting another event.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It makes far more sense to let iPhone and Apple Watch have their event and all of the attendant media attention for themselves and then, after preorders and shipping, eclipse Microsoft and Google will another special event next month.
