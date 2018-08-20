“You can share files you’ve synced to iCloud with friends and colleagues who have an Apple ID,” Tim Hardwick writes for MacRumors.

“Whether you’re sharing from a Mac or an iPhone, you’ll be able to give people one-way access to the file, or allow them to modify the document if you’re collaborating on a piece of work,” Hardwick writes. “The sharing options you choose automatically sync across your devices, so you could, for example, share a file on Mac and change access permissions on your iPhone or on iCloud.com at a later time.”

Hardwick writes, “The following steps assume Mac users are running macOS High Sierra or later and that iPhone or iPad owners are on iOS 11 or later. ”

