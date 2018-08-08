“There’s a common thread to the reviews: it’s impressive tech, but not as impressive as the hype, and it’s unclear why anyone would want one,” Lovejoy writes. “For me, augmented reality only makes sense out there in the real world – and it’s abundantly clear that the Magic Leap One is a clunky system you’d never wear while out and about.”
“Which brings us to Apple and its own rumored interest in creating an augmented glasses product,” Lovejoy writes. “Reports back in 2016 suggested we might see the result as early as this year. That now seems, well, not just incredibly unlikely, but more like downright impossible. Magic Leap has been working on this idea for eight years, and the result is something that still looks years away from anything I could imagine Apple launching.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: When your AR glasses come in a box the size of a suitcase, you’ve got issues.
When you put them on and immediately assume the mantle of The Emperor King of Planet Dork, you’ve got another.
When you tell us you dropped $2,295 on them…
The only company that’s going to make a magic leap in AR glasses for the masses is Apple Inc.