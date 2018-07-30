“For a long time, Apple appeared to be flying solo to a $1 trillion market value, but Amazon is right at its heels — and experts have no fears of a tech bubble,” Juliette Michel writes for AFP. “Apple, at $939 billion, remains the highest-valued private company on the global markets — and could well cross the $1 trillion finish line after it releases its quarterly results Tuesday.”

“But Amazon is right behind: on Friday, its market cap reached $917 billion, before finishing at $882 billion, thanks to quarterly figures well received by investors,” Michel writes. “Google’s parent company Alphabet ($886 billion) and Microsoft ($827 billion) are also on track, while Facebook ($505 billion) is out of the race, having shed $119 billion in value after results released Thursday.”

“State oil company PetroChina briefly broke the $1 trillion barrier in 2007 during its initial public offering, but has since dropped back down,” Michel writes. “Apple’s price/earnings ratio stands at 18.62, underperforming the S&P 500 (20.86), the index representing the 500 biggest businesses on Wall Street.”

