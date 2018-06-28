“Mostly, though, it just looks cool. Sure, we act like it’s all the nerdy, niche features that we love the most. But announce Dark Mode and we cheer like it’s the second coming of emoji,” Ritchie writes. “Because we’re human and we want to have fun and look good doing it. And that’s what Dark Mode is really all about.”
“The goal of the new Dark Mode interface appearance is to let the cruft fade away and the content pop. Like, POP,” Ritchie writes. “Previously, this was the realm of pro apps and exclusive to creative pros. But, just as the definition of pro has widened over the years, so has the understanding of the value a proper Dark Mode brings.”
Much more, including screenshots, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple does Dark Mode right!
