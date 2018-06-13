“Windows 10 has had a dark mode since the Anniversary Update was released in 2016,” Zac Bowden writes for iMore. “Apple’s macOS is only just adding such a feature, but the company seems to have nailed it on the first go. ”

“The first developer preview of macOS Mojave has a dark mode that’s super consistent across inbox apps, using the same shade of dark and being applied basically everywhere,” Bowden writes. “It’s been two years since Windows 10 got its own dark mode, and things aren’t as peachy. ”

“Unlike the new dark mode on macOS, Windows 10’s dark mode is inconsistent across all the areas that it is applied. It’s also not even fully universal, with a couple of inbox apps not switching to dark mode by default or not supporting it at all,” Bowden writes. “For example, switching to dark mode in the Settings app on Windows 10 will make all the inbox apps switch to it … except for Edge. Microsoft Edge, for some reason, has its own theming switch that doesn’t listen to the system option.”

