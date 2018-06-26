“Today, Apple released the public beta for macOS Mojave,” Samuel Axon writes for Ars Technica. “It adds dark mode, makes significant user experience overhauls to Finder and Quick Look, adds a bunch of apps you might be familiar with from iOS, provides new ways to organize your desktop icons, and more.”

“Installing a beta this early is not advisable for most users — though if you want to brave it, knock yourself out — so we’ve spent the past week exploring this new build in order to give you a sense of its major features without the risk (and illustrated with a plethora of screenshots to boot),” Axon writes. “Generally, Mojave’s changes paint a picture of a Mac platform that continues to seek a tighter relationship with iOS. There’s a new way to bring iOS apps to the Mac. Continuity features have been expanded for more use cases. An overhauled Mac App Store takes cues from the iOS 11 App Store, and system updates have even been relocated to the OS’s settings panel.”

“On top of all that, there’s also dark mode, which is surely a welcome addition for Ars readers,” Axon writes. “There are a lot of poorly implemented dark themes out there, and we did find some cracks in the veneer with this beta. But, generally, we were impressed at how comprehensive dark mode initially looks in macOS.”

