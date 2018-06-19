“As soon as the macOS Mojave beta goes public, it is open to anyone willing to take a risk on dealing with the unfinished product,” Lory Gil writes for iMore. “Before you get started, you should make sure your Mac is ready for the download and installation process.”

The macOS Mojave beta will run on the following devices:

• MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)

• MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer)

• MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer)

• Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)

• iMac (Late 2012 or newer)

• iMac Pro (2017)

• Mac Pro (Late 2013, plus mid 2010 and mid 2012 models with recommended Metal-capable GPU)

“Make sure your Mac isn’t overstuffed with unnecessary extra files. Thanks to Optimized storage in macOS, you can quickly clean up your Mac with just a few steps,” Gil writes. “Back up your Mac. Seriously. Back it up. Even if you have scheduled backups every night, just push a manual backup before you get started. It’s the right thing to do. The easiest way to back up your Mac is with Time Machine, but there are plenty of other ways you can back it up that work just as well.”

“You can download and install the macOS Mojave public beta directly onto your computer if you have a spare lying around that you don’t use as your daily driver,” Gil writes. “If you don’t have a spare, but still want to test the new operating system, you can partition your hard drive and boot it on as a secondary system.”

