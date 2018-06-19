“You don’t have to be a celebrity to be concerned about your privacy. If you want to take nude or sexual photos, that’s your business. Whether or not you choose to share them, also your business,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “And if you want to back them up to iCloud, more power to you.”

“If you don’t want your private photos online, or the photos of your kids or family or anything at all, that’s fine too,” Ritchie writes. “Turn off iCloud backup for your photos and keep them private.”

“iCloud Photo Library syncs every photo you take on your iPhone up to Apple’s servers and then syncs it back down to any other Apple devices you have logged into the same account. That includes personal, private, even intimate photos,” Ritchie writes. “So, if your camera roll if filled up with photos you don’t want on Apple’s servers — or anyone else’s servers, you can turn off iCloud Photo Library. You’ll lose you backup, but you might decide the piece of mind is worth it.”

