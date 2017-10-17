“Nudes are an inconvenient truth of the mobile era. The combination of ever-more-powerful cameras and ever-more-convenient sharing mechanisms has made the exchange of explicit pictures a fact of life for nearly everyone seeking romantic connections online. Yet when it comes to managing explicit photographs, technology generally has not been our friend,” Casey Newton reports for The Verge. “Mobile camera rolls seem to not take the existence of nudes into account, as anyone who ever stumbled across an odd penis while scrolling through a friend’s device can tell you. And as we saw during the 2014 Celebgate hack [The Fappening], photos stored online using services like iCloud can be vulnerable to breaches.”

“Private photo vault apps have existed for years. Nude, a new app from two 21-year-old entrepreneurs from UC Berkeley, attempts to create the most sophisticated one yet. Its key innovation is using machine learning libraries stored on the phone to scan your camera roll for nudes automatically and remove them to a private vault,” Newton reports. “The app is now available on iOS, and I spent the past week testing it.”

“Jessica Chiu and Y.C. Chen, who built the app together with a small team, said they received constant inquiries when promoting the app at the recent TechCrunch Disrupt conference,” Newton reports. “Chiu says she became interested in nudes-related business models after speaking with Hollywood actresses as part of a movie project she’s working on. Each had sensitive images on their phones or laptop, she said, and expressed doubts about how to keep them secure. When Chiu returned to Berkeley, friends would pass her their phones to look at recent photos they had taken, and she would inevitably swipe too far and see nudity… When Nude finds what it believes to be nude photos, it moves them to a private, PIN-protected vault inside the app.”

