“Turning off iCloud Photo Library from one device, so long as it remains turned on with any other, keeps all photos in place at iCloud,” Fleishman writes. “You have an option to delete them or retain on the device you’re using.”
Fleishman writes, “The way to remove photos from iCloud Photo Library is to delete them and then confirm when you’re told that the image will be deleted from all synced devices.”
Mor einfo, including what to do before you sell or give an iOS device to someone else in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple makes sharing photos and videos very easy; too easy in some cases, depending on the contents of the photographs and videos.
As we wrote back in August: We’re hoping Apple will just allow us to truly hide and password protect photos and videos right in the Photos app, or even in the camera app (via, for example, a lock/unlock icon in the Camera app where “locked” signifies that you’re currently shooting password-protected photo/video that will not be shared via My Photo Stream and that will be locked in iCloud Photo Library).
