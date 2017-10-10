“iCloud Photo Library can be very handy for accessing your photos,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “But it’s another service you need to tend to if you decide to sell or give an iOS device to someone else.”

“Turning off iCloud Photo Library from one device, so long as it remains turned on with any other, keeps all photos in place at iCloud,” Fleishman writes. “You have an option to delete them or retain on the device you’re using.”

Fleishman writes, “The way to remove photos from iCloud Photo Library is to delete them and then confirm when you’re told that the image will be deleted from all synced devices.”

