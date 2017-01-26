“A federal judge painted a portrait of a world that ‘inspires secrecy and anonymity and intrusion into the affairs of people’s private lives’ as he handed a South Side man a nine-month prison sentence Tuesday for his role in a Hollywood hacking scandal that exposed nude photographs of dozens of A-list celebrities,” Marissa Bailey reports for CBS Chicago.

“Edward J. Majerczyk, 29, admitted last fall that he hacked into the Apple iCloud and Gmail accounts of more than 300 people, including at least 30 celebrities,” Bailey reports. “In addition to his prison sentence, the judge ordered him to pay $5,700 to an unnamed victim of the hack who had spent $11,400 on counseling.”

“Prosecutors promised to recommend the nine-month sentence when they struck a plea deal with Majerczyk last year. Among the victims of the September 2014 hack — dubbed ‘Celebgate’ — were Jennifer Lawrence, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander,” Bailey reports. “Last year, Majerczyk told Kocoras that he used a trick he ‘had learned from another individual’ to access and download sensitive photographs.”

“The feds say Majerczyk used a ‘phishing’ scheme, sending his victims emails from addresses like ‘appleprivacysecurity@icloud.com.’ The emails appeared to be from the victims’ internet service providers’ security accounts and would direct the victims to a website that collected their usernames and passwords,” Bailey reports. “Majerczyk admitted to the judge last September that he targeted celebrities.”

Read more in the full article here.