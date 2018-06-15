“The message ‘Directions not available — route information is not available at this moment’ appears when searching for directions, and searching for specific places like ‘Penn Station’ or ‘JFK Airport’ yields a ‘No results found’ message,” Palladino reports. “The outages affect all forms of Apple Maps, including those on Apple Watches and in vehicles with CarPlay, for users across the US, Canada, and other countries. ”
Palladino reports, “Apple has acknowledged the outages on its System Status support page.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple has since resolved the issues, reporting:
• Maps Routing & Navigation – Resolved Issue
Today, 8:48 AM – 1:05 PM
All users were affected
Users experienced a problem with this service. We investigated and resolved this issue.
• Maps Search – Resolved Issue
Today, 8:48 AM – 1:05 PM
All users were affected
Users experienced a problem with this service. We investigated and resolved this issue.