“Those who attempted to use Apple Maps this morning during their commutes were met with a frustrating situation — Apple’s navigation app hasn’t been working properly for much of the day. Problems appeared around 7am PT/10am ET, resulting in errors when users searched for route directions and for specific locations,” Valentina Palladino reports for Ars Technica.

“The message ‘Directions not available — route information is not available at this moment’ appears when searching for directions, and searching for specific places like ‘Penn Station’ or ‘JFK Airport’ yields a ‘No results found’ message,” Palladino reports. “The outages affect all forms of Apple Maps, including those on Apple Watches and in vehicles with CarPlay, for users across the US, Canada, and other countries. ”

Palladino reports, “Apple has acknowledged the outages on its System Status support page.”

