“New Apple monitors probably won’t ship until the company releases its new modular Mac Pro — which isn’t slated to happen until sometime in 2019,” Sellers writes. “I’d be pleasantly surprised if Apple releases new Thunderbolt Displays whenever it updates its MacBook Pro line (which will likely happen this summer or early fall). ”
MacDailyNews Take: Displays are relatively cheap. You could pick one up as a stopgap until Apple gets their display act together. We wouldn’t let the lack of an Apple display stop you from buying a new MacBook Pro.
As per Apple-branded display, we told ya so yet again:
Apple ceding the display business damages the Apple brand. Apple does not lead in an essential personal computing component and other companies logos are destined to be in Mac users’ faces all day long. Not smart. Cook & Co. should reconsider their decision and make and sell Apple-branded displays. Direct profits aren’t the issue, ancillary profits are; smart executives like Cook should be able to recognize the power of perception.
Not making Apple-branded, Apple-designed displays is an example of Compaq thinking, Tim. — MacDailyNews, January 5, 2017
