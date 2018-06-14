“Apple has said it will once again make its own external monitors after having discontinuing its Thunderbolt Displays in 2016 (which was a bad idea),” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today.I wouldn’t consider making a MacBook Pro my main computer until this happens.”

“New Apple monitors probably won’t ship until the company releases its new modular Mac Pro — which isn’t slated to happen until sometime in 2019,” Sellers writes. “I’d be pleasantly surprised if Apple releases new Thunderbolt Displays whenever it updates its MacBook Pro line (which will likely happen this summer or early fall). ”

