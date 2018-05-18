“After being elected on the promise to nullify a state law that severely limited the rights of LGBT people, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper accepted a compromise that kept in place a ban on cities passing their own protections for LGBT citizens,” Fried writes. “Assuming it does choose North Carolina, Apple is likely to make the case that it can do more good as a part of the community than just as a highly vocal outsider. Apple will also likely point to its record of fighting for causes it believes in, including immigration issues and LGBT rights.”
“Of course, Apple isn’t saying anything right now, since it isn’t even confirming North Carolina as the likely site,” Fried writes. “Officials at national LGBT groups were hesitant to talk publicly about Apple’s move, both because they still hope Apple will change its mind and because the company has been a strong partner.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: For background, last March CNN reported:
In February 2016, the city of Charlotte passed a law banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in public accommodations and other areas.
North Carolina voided the Charlotte law with House Bill 2, the Public Facilities Privacy and Security Act, which removed anti-discrimination clauses protecting the LGBT community and mandated that in government buildings people must use the bathroom or changing facility corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates.
Gov. Roy Cooper calls it a compromise, but many in the LGBT community say it doesn’t do enough.
According to professor Greg Wallace at Campbell Law School in Raleigh, it’s more about restoring the status quo, pre-HB 2, with one exception: The law forbids government entities from enacting rules on multiple-occupancy bathrooms, showers and changing rooms unless it’s “in accordance with an act of the General Assembly.”
It also bans local governments such as Charlotte from enacting or amending an “ordinance regulating private employment practices or regulating public accommodations” until December 1, 2020.
Then how will North Carolina differ from most states? It won’t. Only 19 states protect both public and private employees on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Another three protect employees based on sexual orientation.
North Carolina will also be in line with federal regulations. Though there have been bills proposing adding gender identity and sexual orientation to the list of protected classes, Congress has failed to pass any of them, Wallace said. “It’s interesting North Carolina is being singled out (by those opposing HB142) here because the federal law is the same, as are a majority of states,” he said.
