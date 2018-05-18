“LGBT activists are reacting with anger and dismay at the prospect that Apple might build its new corporate campus in North Carolina,” Ina Fried writes for Axios. “Apple has been one of the strongest corporate allies of the LGBT political movement, and its potential decision is seen as opening the floodgates for others that want to set up shop in states with anti-LGBT laws.”

“After being elected on the promise to nullify a state law that severely limited the rights of LGBT people, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper accepted a compromise that kept in place a ban on cities passing their own protections for LGBT citizens,” Fried writes. “Assuming it does choose North Carolina, Apple is likely to make the case that it can do more good as a part of the community than just as a highly vocal outsider. Apple will also likely point to its record of fighting for causes it believes in, including immigration issues and LGBT rights.”

“Of course, Apple isn’t saying anything right now, since it isn’t even confirming North Carolina as the likely site,” Fried writes. “Officials at national LGBT groups were hesitant to talk publicly about Apple’s move, both because they still hope Apple will change its mind and because the company has been a strong partner.”

