“Explosives have been found at the Texas high school where a gunman killed at least eight people Friday morning, according to officials,” Ruth Brown reports for The New York Post . “‘There have been explosive items found in the high school and outside the high school,’ Santa Fe Independent School District Police Chief Walter Braun said at a press conference. ‘Because of this, everyone should be on the lookout for suspicious items and anything that looks out of place.'”

“The death toll could be as high as 10, and the majority of the victims are likely students, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a press conference,” Brown reports. “One suspect is in custody, and a second ‘possible person of interest’ is being detained and questioned, he said. The shooting happened between 7:30 and 8 a.m.”

“At least 12 others were injured, including one law enforcement officer, according to the Houston Chronicle,” Brown reports. “One student told TV station KTRK that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting.”

President Trump and Vice President Pence addressed the tragedy:

We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever… pic.twitter.com/LtJ0D29Hsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

NEW: VP Pence addresses deadly shooting at Texas high school: "We say to the students, the families, the teachers of Santa Fe high school and all of those affected in the entire community: We're with you." https://t.co/rO0PfNS0WK pic.twitter.com/ZuGYiWmtL0 — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018

Apple CEO Tim Cook also tweeted condolences on behalf of himself and Apple employees:

We are devastated by today’s tragic news from Texas. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and everyone in the Santa Fe High School community. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 18, 2018