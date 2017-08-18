Apple CEO Tim cook has tweeted, in Spanish, condolences after the latest Islamic terrorist attack in Europe, this time in Barcelona, Spain.

A driver of a van mowed down crowds of tourists on Barcelona’s most famous avenue on Thursday, killing at least 13 people in an attack that was claimed by Islamic State. Officials said the death toll could rise, with more than 100 people injured, some seriously.

“Hours beforehand, one person was killed in an explosion in a house in a town southwest of Barcelona, in an incident linked to the attack, police added. Residents of the house were preparing explosives, a police source said,” Andrés González and Richard Martin report for Reuters. “As the manhunt continued into the night, police said several attackers were killed in a shootout during an operation against what they called a possible ‘terror attack’ in Cambrils, another town south of Barcelona.”

“Earlier in Barcelona, witnesses said the white van zigzagged at high speed down Las Ramblas, a busy avenue thronged with tourists, ramming pedestrians and cyclists, sending some hurtling through the air and leaving bodies strewn in its wake,” González and Martin report. “Islamic State’s Amaq news agency said: ‘The perpetrators of the Barcelona attack are soldiers of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting coalition states’ – a reference to a U.S.-led coalition against the Sunni militant group.”

“If the involvement of Islamist militants is confirmed, it would be the latest in a string of attacks in the past 13 months in which they have used vehicles to bring carnage to the streets of European cities” González and Martin report. “That modus operandi – crude, deadly and very hard to prevent – has killed well over 100 people in Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm… It was the deadliest attack in Spain since March 2004, when Islamist militants placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and wounding more than 1,800.”

On Thursday, Cook tweeted, “Attacks tragic and senseless in Barcelona. Our thoughts today are with all our friends and colleagues in that great city.”

Ataques trágicos y sin sentido en Barcelona. Nuestros pensamientos están hoy con todos nuestros amigos y compañeros en esa gran ciudad. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 17, 2017

