Following the latest Islamic terrorist attacks in London that left at least 7 dead and nearly 50 injured after a van ran down pedestrians on London Bridge after which three men jumped out of the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants, Tim Cook tweeted about the incident is what has become a litany of such responses from Apple’s CEO (see below).

This latest attack was reminiscent of the truck attack in Nice, France on the evening of July 14, 2016.

Following the third terrorist attack in three months, UK Prime Minister Teresa May issued a warning to jihadis and those who harbour them as she said “things need to change.” May said, “It is time to say enough is enough. Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would. Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values. But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change. While we have made significant progress in recent years there is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country. So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out – across the public sector and across society. That will require some difficult and often embarrassing conversations, but the whole of our country needs to come together to take on this extremism.”

Shocked by more senseless attacks in London. Our hearts go out to our friends, coworkers, neighbors and everyone in that great city. 🇬🇧 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 4, 2017

Deeply saddened by the tragic events in Manchester. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. 🇬🇧 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 23, 2017

نعبِّر عن بالغ حزننا وأسفنا حول التفجيرات المروعة في مصر ونعزي جميع أهلها🇪🇬 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 9, 2017

Våra tankar går till våra vänner i Stockholm efter dagens fruktansvärda händelser. 🇸🇪 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 7, 2017

Искренние соболезнования всем, кого коснулась трагедия в Санкт-Петербурге 🇷🇺 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 3, 2017

Standing with our friends in London in the face of today's senseless attack. 🇬🇧 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 22, 2017

Sevgili Türkiye, acınızı ve üzüntünüzü paylaşıyoruz. #Istanbul kalbimiz sizinle. 🇹🇷 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 1, 2017

Wir sind bestürzt über die Ereignisse in München. Unsere Gedanken sind bei allen Menschen in der Stadt. 🇩🇪 #Munich — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 22, 2016

La France est dans nos coeurs et nos pensées. 🇫🇷 #Nice — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 14, 2016

Our hearts go out to the victims of the unspeakable tragedy in #Orlando, their families and all who grieve with them. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 12, 2016

Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends, customers, coworkers and all the people of Belgium. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 22, 2016

Prayers for Paris, the victims and their loved ones. Nous sommes tous Parisiens. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 14, 2015

Prayers, condolences, and hope for all those affected by the bombings in Turkey. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 12, 2015