This latest attack was reminiscent of the truck attack in Nice, France on the evening of July 14, 2016.
Following the third terrorist attack in three months, UK Prime Minister Teresa May issued a warning to jihadis and those who harbour them as she said “things need to change.” May said, “It is time to say enough is enough. Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would. Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values. But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change. While we have made significant progress in recent years there is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country. So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out – across the public sector and across society. That will require some difficult and often embarrassing conversations, but the whole of our country needs to come together to take on this extremism.”
MacDailyNews Take: That is a very sad list of such tweets to which, hopefully, no more will will ever need to be added.
So much senseless death, grievous injury, and needless pain.
Enough is enough indeed.