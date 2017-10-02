Apple CEO Tim Cook offered his condolences to the victims and families of the Las Vegas mass shooting:

Our hearts are with the victims in Las Vegas, their families and loved ones who are grieving this morning.

“The staggering toll in the deadliest mass shooting in US history has climbed to more than 50 killed and more than 400 wounded, a law enforcement official said — adding that the shooter killed himself after the rampage,” Yaron Steinbuch reports for The New York Post. “Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nev., shot himself in his Mandalay Bay hotel room on the 32nd floor, where he had been staying since Thursday, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.”

“Police found a cache of 10 rifles in his room, Lombardo said, adding that it was unclear how he managed to keep the weapons from being discovered by housekeeping staff,” Steinbuch reports. “At least 406 people were taken to hospitals after the massacre, Lombardo said in a morning press briefing. Among the killed was an off-duty Las Vegas police officer, whose name was not immediately released. Two on-duty officers also were hurt. One of those has been upgraded from critical to stable condition, officials said… Police have not yet determined a motive in the shootings.”

Read more in the full article <a href="here.

“Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a shooting that killed at least 50 people and wounded over 400 in Las Vegas early on Monday, and said the attacker had converted to Islam a few months ago,” Reuters reports.

‘The Las Vegas attack was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried it out in response to calls to target states of the coalition,’ the group’s news agency Amaq said in reference to the U.S.-led coalition fighting the group in the Middle East,” Reuters reports. “‘The Las Vegas attacker converted to Islam a few months ago,’ Amaq added.”

“President Donald Trump on Monday called the mass shooting in Las Vegas “an act of pure evil,” and said he would visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with victims’ families and first responders,” Christina Wilkie reports for CNBC. “‘We are praying for you and we are here for you,’ Trump said in a live statement from the White House Diplomatic Room. ‘We ask God to help see you through this very dark period.'”

President Donald Trump speaks about the mass shooting in Las Vegas https://t.co/lR7JbPUHli — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) October 2, 2017



“Trump also thanked first responders ‘for their courageous efforts and for helping to save the lives of so many. The speed with which they acted is miraculous, and prevented further loss of life. To have found the shooter so quickly, so soon after the first shots were fired… shows what true professionalism is all about,'” Wilkie reports. “The White House said the president is receiving regular briefings on the progress of the investigation. Police have yet to identify a motive for the killings.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: President Trump’s proclamation, verbatim: Presidential Proclamation Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada HONORING THE VICTIMS OF THE TRAGEDY IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – – – – – – – BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA A PROCLAMATION Our Nation is heartbroken. We mourn with all whose loved ones were murdered and injured in last night’s horrible tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada. As we grieve, we pray that God may provide comfort and relief to all those suffering. As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless act of violence perpetrated on October 1, 2017, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, October 6, 2017. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this second day of October, in the year of our Lord two thousand seventeen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-second. DONALD J. TRUMP Cook’s tweet: Our hearts are with the victims in Las Vegas, their families and loved ones who are grieving this morning. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 2, 2017