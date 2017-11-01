“Saipov, in custody at a local hospital after being shot in the abdomen by a police officer, came to the U.S. in 2010 and is originally from Uzbekistan, officials said,” Donati and Sonne report. “A law-enforcement official said police found handwritten notes near the truck saying that the suspect carried out the attack in the name of the Islamic State extremist group.”
“Uzbekistan isn’t among the 11 countries targeted by the Trump administration’s immigration policy that focuses on citizens of nations deemed to pose a high risk to U.S. national security and welfare. None of the countries on the list belong to the Central Asian region,” Donati and Sonne report. “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Tuesday’s attack was likely to influence further iterations of the travel ban, but President Donald Trump indicated changes are possible.”
“Seamus Hughes, the deputy director of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, said all the signs pointed to a jihadist inspired attack, especially as hopes fade for a promised Islamic caliphate,” Donati and Sonne report. “‘The attacks take a more urgent need as they lose more and more physical space and a set of supporters that are romanticizing the loss of the caliphate,’ he said.”
Full article here.
Apple CEO Tim cook has tweeted condolences after this latest Islamic terrorist attack:
MacDailyNews Take: This adds to a very sad list of such tweets from Cook.
So much senseless death, grievous injury, and needless pain.
