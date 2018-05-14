“It seems that Apple grows its fleet of self-driving test cars,” Serhat Kurt reports for macReports. “Apple has, again, expanded its fleet of autonomous cars in California.”

“Apple Apple now has 55 vehicles and 83 drives under its permit to test autonomous vehicles,” Kurt reports, “the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said in an emailed response to questions.”

“Apple originally registered three vehicles,” Kurt reports. “Apple grew from 3 to 45 between April 2017 and March 2018, now this number increased to 55. We also learned from the DMV that Apple has not applied for a driverless testing permit. The DMV has recently began issuing driverless testing permits in April, 2018.”

