“Apple Apple now has 55 vehicles and 83 drives under its permit to test autonomous vehicles,” Kurt reports, “the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said in an emailed response to questions.”
“Apple originally registered three vehicles,” Kurt reports. “Apple grew from 3 to 45 between April 2017 and March 2018, now this number increased to 55. We also learned from the DMV that Apple has not applied for a driverless testing permit. The DMV has recently began issuing driverless testing permits in April, 2018.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Well, something is continuing to happen on the Project Titan front.
SEE ALSO:
Apple again met with California DMV executives last month to talk autonomous driving – May 2, 2018
Apple wants California DMV to shroud public reports about Apple’s autonomous vehicle tests – April 28, 2017
Right now, the ‘Apple Car’ is a 2015 Lexus RX 450h SUV – April 17, 2017
Apple’s letter to the U.S. NHTSA reveals 30-year Detroit veteran on its stealth ‘Project Titan’ team – December 8, 2016
Apple letter all but confirms plans for self-driving cars and commitment to privacy – December 5, 2016
Apple drops hints about autonomous-vehicle project in letter to U.S. transportation regulators – December 3, 2016