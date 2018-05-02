“California DMV executives requested a meeting with Apple on March 16, 2018. The meeting was held on April 2, 2018, macReports learned via documents requested pursuant to the Public Records Act,” Serhat Kurt reports for macReports. “This is particularly interesting because the meeting request came from DMV, not Apple.”

“The meeting was requested by Bernard Soriano (Deputy Director – DMV),” Kurt reports. “Bernard Soriano contacted Steve Kenner (Apple) to arrange the meeting.”

“We know that during the meeting the group discussed autonomous vehicles,” Kurt reports. “The title of the meeting was simply ‘Meeting with Apple.'”

[Attribution: 9to5Mac. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]