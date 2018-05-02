“The meeting was requested by Bernard Soriano (Deputy Director – DMV),” Kurt reports. “Bernard Soriano contacted Steve Kenner (Apple) to arrange the meeting.”
“We know that during the meeting the group discussed autonomous vehicles,” Kurt reports. “The title of the meeting was simply ‘Meeting with Apple.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Not a huge surprise since it’s common knowledge that Apple is testing self-driving vehicles in California, but it does confirm that the work continues.
[Attribution: 9to5Mac. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]