Belvedere reports, “‘I think Apple is a productive cash machine. Is it a font of innovation? Unclear, trending to probably not,’ the Social Capital founder and CEO told ‘Squawk Box.'”
“He said he can see why Warren Buffett pushed Berkshire Hathaway to add in the first quarter to its already massive Apple stake,” Belvedere reports. “‘They are famous buyers of value. There’s tremendous value at Apple. There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.'”
MacDailyNews Take: As Android peddlers struggle and fail to match Apple’s TrueDepth Camera system and Face ID using dog-slow off-the-shelf, one-size-fits-all processors, reality begs to differ.
Apple does need to do one important thing to squelch this sort of perception: Get Siri to where it should be after years of molasses-like stagnation. The company is obviously taking steps as evidenced by the recent poaching of John Giannandrea, Google’s former A.I. chief.
