“Silicon Valley venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya told CNBC on Wednesday he sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but the company is probably slipping on the innovation side,” Matthew J. Belvedere reports for CNBC.

Belvedere reports, “‘I think Apple is a productive cash machine. Is it a font of innovation? Unclear, trending to probably not,’ the Social Capital founder and CEO told ‘Squawk Box.'”

“He said he can see why Warren Buffett pushed Berkshire Hathaway to add in the first quarter to its already massive Apple stake,” Belvedere reports. “‘They are famous buyers of value. There’s tremendous value at Apple. There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.'”

Read more in the full article here.