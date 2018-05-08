“The Mac mini isn’t really so cheap. You need a keyboard. You need a display. You need a mouse,” Evans writes. “And while you may have all these things somewhere in your home, the cold reality is that the existing model is completely outclassed by the entry-level iPad in performance terms.”
“Though Mac mini still has some use as a Mac server, or as a gateway Mac drug for PC switchers, when it comes to more intensive work you’ll inevitably choose a higher-end Mac or an iOS device,” Evans writes. “Mac mini is irrelevant. What does it do well? Nothing, other than some use as a server. Most every other task you might once have invested in Apple’s smallest Mac to achieve can now be transacted on your phone, tablet, or even watch (particularly as a media server). What’s the point of it?”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Poor neglected, ignored, maligned Mac mini.
SEE ALSO:
The Mac mini Pro: It wouldn’t take much for Apple to make the Mac mini into a modern, professional-level machine – April 9, 2018
It’s not quite a Mac mini, but it’s my server – March 15, 2018
Whither Apple’s Mac mini? – December 18, 2017
Apple CEO Cook: The Mac mini will be ‘important part’ of our future product lineup – October 19, 2017
Apple’s apparent antipathy towards the Mac prompts calls for macOS licensing – March 27, 2017
How Tim Cook’s Apple alienated Mac loyalists – December 20, 2016
Lazy Apple. It’s not hard to imagine Steve Jobs asking, ‘What have you been doing for the last four years?’ – December 9, 2016