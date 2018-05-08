“According to a new report, the 2018 iPhone will roughly be the same size as the current iPhone 8 Plus,” Ali Salman reports for WCCFTech. “Apart from the general size comparison, there is also information about iOS 12 adding support for horizontal Face ID.”

“The news comes from Macotakara and cites a ‘reliable supplier information source’ claiming that the highly anticipated 6.5-inch iPhone with OLED display will be roughly the same size as that of the iPhone 8 Plus,” Salman reports. “The iPhone 8 Plus features a 5.5-inch display but with a gigantic head and chin and in comparison, it absolutely makes sense.”

“Lastly, the report by Macotakara also states the iOS 12 this year will add support for horizontal Face ID unlock,” Salman reports. “As of now, Face ID on the iPhone X only works in the portrait orientation. Henceforth, horizontal Face ID makes sense and will provide the users with the ability unlock the smartphone in all orientations.”

Read more in the full article here.