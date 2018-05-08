“The news comes from Macotakara and cites a ‘reliable supplier information source’ claiming that the highly anticipated 6.5-inch iPhone with OLED display will be roughly the same size as that of the iPhone 8 Plus,” Salman reports. “The iPhone 8 Plus features a 5.5-inch display but with a gigantic head and chin and in comparison, it absolutely makes sense.”
“Lastly, the report by Macotakara also states the iOS 12 this year will add support for horizontal Face ID unlock,” Salman reports. “As of now, Face ID on the iPhone X only works in the portrait orientation. Henceforth, horizontal Face ID makes sense and will provide the users with the ability unlock the smartphone in all orientations.”
MacDailyNews Take: Upgraded Face ID that can recognize the user regardless of the device’s orientation will be a major improvement. We run into this pretty much daily and quickly remember, “oh, yeah, it only works when held vertically.” The next-gen Face ID will be a big improvement, but what we really, really, really want is that larger display!
While we wouldn’t trade our iPhone X units for any other iPhone – flicking up with Face ID and banging through apps is just too valuable a time-savings to ever give up to go back to the antiquated Home button paradigm – we do long for a larger display. – MacDailyNews, April 18, 2018
[iPhone X] is just such a great device, but Apple (likely very carefully and intentionally) made it just a bit too small for our taste (baking in the impetus to upgrade this year), so we’re very much looking forward to the rumored 6.5-inch “iPhone X Pro” said to be coming this fall. – MacDailyNews, January 2, 2018
