“In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Kuo says Apple may be planning a DSDS-capable LCD iPhone with two physical SIM card slots and no eSIM support,” Campbell reports. “A second LCD variant will be outfitted with a traditional single-SIM arrangement and could sell for between $550 and $650, much lower than initial estimates of $700 to $800 aired in January. Based on the new bottom-tier pricing, a DSDS model might cost between $650 to $750, the analyst says. ”
“DSDS is also expected to show up in a rumored 6.5-inch OLED iPhone positioned at the top of Apple’s 2018 lineup,” Campbell reports. “Interestingly, the analyst believes the company’s smallest-screened offering, a revamp of iPhone X with 5.8-inch OLED panel, will not include a dual-SIM option… Apple is expected to launch three iPhone models this fall. Anchored by the 6.1-inch LCD version, the lineup is said to include two OLED models in a 5.8-inch ‘iPhone X 2’ and larger 6.5-inch ‘iPhone X Plus.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Dual-SIM capability will appeal to frequent travelers and the enterprise.
While we wouldn’t trade our iPhone X units for any other iPhone – flicking up with Face ID and banging through apps is just too valuable a time-savings to ever give up to go back to the antiquated Home button paradigm – we do long for a larger display:
[iPhone X] is just such a great device, but Apple (likely very carefully and intentionally) made it just a bit too small for our taste (baking in the impetus to upgrade this year), so we’re very much looking forward to the rumored 6.5-inch “iPhone X Pro” said to be coming this fall. – MacDailyNews, January 2, 2018
SEE ALSO:
3 exclusive features Apple could deliver with a 6.5-inch ‘iPhone X Plus’ – February 20, 2018
2 ways Apple can improve upon the beautiful iPhone X – February 15, 2018