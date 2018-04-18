“Apple is predicted to launch two versions of a rumored 6.1-inch LCD iPhone later this year, one with a starting price as low as $550 and another potentially outfitted with dual-SIM dual standby (DSDS) technology, according to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Kuo says Apple may be planning a DSDS-capable LCD iPhone with two physical SIM card slots and no eSIM support,” Campbell reports. “A second LCD variant will be outfitted with a traditional single-SIM arrangement and could sell for between $550 and $650, much lower than initial estimates of $700 to $800 aired in January. Based on the new bottom-tier pricing, a DSDS model might cost between $650 to $750, the analyst says. ”

“DSDS is also expected to show up in a rumored 6.5-inch OLED iPhone positioned at the top of Apple’s 2018 lineup,” Campbell reports. “Interestingly, the analyst believes the company’s smallest-screened offering, a revamp of iPhone X with 5.8-inch OLED panel, will not include a dual-SIM option… Apple is expected to launch three iPhone models this fall. Anchored by the 6.1-inch LCD version, the lineup is said to include two OLED models in a 5.8-inch ‘iPhone X 2’ and larger 6.5-inch ‘iPhone X Plus.'”

