“Whether that kind of growth will continue is another question,” Gallagher reports. “Alphabet has told its own investors that it expects growth in the traffic acquisition costs paid to distribution partners — which include Apple — to start slowing this year, at least relative to revenue from this part of the business.”
MacDailyNews Take: “At least relative to revenue.” In other words, Apple’s “problem” is that as Services revenue doubles, triples, and beyond, Google’s $3 billion (or whatever it is) annual payment to remain default search on Apple’s platforms stays pretty much the same, decreasing as a percentage of over all revenue. What a horrific “problem” Apple has on their hands! (dripping with sarcasm)
Gallagher reports, “That could mean limited future upside for Apple from what is a lucrative revenue stream.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, Google will continue paying relatively the same amount each year for access to the world’s well-heeled, most desirable customers unless or until Apple demands significantly more or cuts the slavish copiers off.
“Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein estimates Google paid Apple more than $3 billion for licensing in 2017, which would be about one-third of Google’s distribution traffic acquisition costs for the year,” Gallagher reports. “That would also amount to a little under 10% of Apple’s total service revenue for the period.”
MacDailyNews Take: Whiff! The WSJ swings and misses!
First of all, we’re talking about 10% of Apple’s total Services revenue. The big “problem” Gallagher tries and fails to gin up is that Google’s annual $3 billion payment will be an even smaller drop in Apple’s Services bucket because Services as a whole is growing so rapidly.
So, yes, Dan, when you take a line item that’s fairly constant and compare it to a business that’s growing like crazy, it will “start slowing at least relative to revenue from this part of the business.” Thanks so much for the brilliant insight.
If this is the best The WSJ can come up with for a negative Apple story, back up the truck!
