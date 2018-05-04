“The licensing fees that Google-parent Alphabet Inc. pays to Apple Inc. to direct traffic to its search business are kept under tight wraps by both companies. But the fees appear to have played a notable role in the iPhone maker’s most recent quarter. In its quarterly filing with the SEC on Wednesday, Apple named licensing as the top contributor to the 31% year-over-year jump in services revenue the company reported for its fiscal second period ended March 31,” Dan Gallagher reports for The Wall Street Journal under the somewhat ominous headline “Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow.”

“Whether that kind of growth will continue is another question,” Gallagher reports. “Alphabet has told its own investors that it expects growth in the traffic acquisition costs paid to distribution partners — which include Apple — to start slowing this year, at least relative to revenue from this part of the business.”

MacDailyNews Take: “At least relative to revenue.” In other words, Apple’s “problem” is that as Services revenue doubles, triples, and beyond, Google’s $3 billion (or whatever it is) annual payment to remain default search on Apple’s platforms stays pretty much the same, decreasing as a percentage of over all revenue. What a horrific “problem” Apple has on their hands! (dripping with sarcasm)

Gallagher reports, “That could mean limited future upside for Apple from what is a lucrative revenue stream.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, Google will continue paying relatively the same amount each year for access to the world’s well-heeled, most desirable customers unless or until Apple demands significantly more or cuts the slavish copiers off.

“Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein estimates Google paid Apple more than $3 billion for licensing in 2017, which would be about one-third of Google’s distribution traffic acquisition costs for the year,” Gallagher reports. “That would also amount to a little under 10% of Apple’s total service revenue for the period.”

