“The sources said that Apple has informed supply chain partners that mass production of its new notebook model for 2018 will not kick off until the second half of the year, yet without explaining the rescheduling move,” Lee and Ke report. “Some partners speculated that the postponement might be caused by problems with some key components such as processors.”
“The planned new MacBook Air will have a slim design, and come with Retina high-resolution screen and Intel’s latest notebook processor. Unit price for the new model is expected to be lowered from US$999 to US$899 or down further to US$799, which in turn may push up sales of MacBook series by over 10% in 2018 to regain part of market shares held by Chromebooks, according to market observers,” Lee and Ke report. “Some MacBook Air supply chain players who have readied full inventories of materials to support second-quarter production will face low capacity utilization before starting to deliver shipments in the third quarter, the sources said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re hoping that the next-gen MacBook Air will be even more of a perfect “road Mac” than the current 12-inch MacBook.
